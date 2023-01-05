Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 5th January, 2022

Taurus: Ganesha says with the help of a friend, one can get relief from the worries and problems that have been going on for some time. There will also be a positive change in your daily routine and mindset. It will be better if you avoid any kind of travel at this time. Don't be inattentive to children's activities. At this time it is necessary to spend some time with them and do counselling. It would be better not to spend more than the budget. There may be some new responsibilities in business. Family atmosphere will be pleasant.