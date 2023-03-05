Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 5th March 2023

Libra: Ganesha says the planetary positions at this time are contributing a lot to boosting your self-esteem and confidence. Dedication towards work will give you new achievements and with hard work and effort, you will also be able to achieve great success. Overwork can lead to a bit of anger and irritability. Take control of your emotions. Be sure to spend time with the kids to keep up with their activities and don't let outsiders interfere with your personal life. Hoping for great success. There will be some difficulties in marketing-related work. But you will also be able to overcome it. Husband and wife will maintain harmony in both home and business. Due to this, there will be sweetness in family and mutual relations. There will also be programs related to entertainment with the family.