Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 6th April 2023

Ganesha says time is bringing positive change for you. In case of any dilemma, the support of family members will prove to be helpful for you. One can also get relief from the ongoing upheaval. Don't reveal anything important about yourself to anyone by getting emotional. It may cause some problems. Sources of income will be less. Soon the situation will be favourable. At this time put your energy and expand your contacts more. There will be proper harmony and cooperation between family members.