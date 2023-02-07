Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 7th February 2023

Sagittarius: Ganesha says you will receive an important notification through phone or email today, which will prove to be very beneficial. Time is right to complete financial plans. If there is an argument going on with a relative, the time is right to resolve it. At this time, instead of emotionalism, practical and sensible work should be done. Otherwise, you can harm yourself by getting carried away with emotions. Expenditure may also increase along with income. There will be a need to pay more attention to business activities. The emotional and trusting relationship between husband and wife will become closer. There will be negativity in the mind due to the current environment.

