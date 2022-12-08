Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 8th December, 2022

Capricorn: Ganesha says a goal related to your financial plan will come true today, due to which the mind will be happy. There may be some work related to the purchase of property, but success may come only after some setbacks. Do not lose control in any negative situation. Stay away from ostentatious activities and face the reality of life. Take all decisions in business yourself. Husband and wife will keep the condition of the family right through mutual harmony. There may be concern about the health of an elder member of the family.