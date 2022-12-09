Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 9th December, 2022

Gemini: Ganesha says you are going to get benefit from your hard work and dedication which has been going on for some time now. So be fully concentrated towards your tasks. Also spend some time supporting religious and social organizations. If any case related to land is going on, it may get delayed. But soon it may be done peacefully. Take care of your important things yourself, it is not good to over trust others. Pay more attention to public dealing and media related tasks. Husband and wife can have a happy relationship with each other.

