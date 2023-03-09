Aries: Ganesha says your balanced and positive attitude will help you to maintain proper harmony in any good or bad situation. Time is favourable to initiate plans related to relocation. Keep an eye on the activities of your competitors at this time. Instead of getting angry over any wrongdoing, try to resolve it calmly. It is better if you avoid transactions related to rupees and money today. Any problem related to business can be solved. There can be a happy atmosphere in the family. Health can be good.

Taurus: Ganesha says at this time the planetary pasture will be very favourable. Future plans will be successful. By learning from your last few mistakes, you will be able to make more improvements in your routine. The youth will also seriously understand the values ​​of life. People of negative activity can distract you from your goal. Do not hesitate to take guidance from elders and experienced people. Students must stay away from wrong association. The time is favourable for starting any new work in business. There will be ease in married life. Health can be good.

Gemini: Ganesha says you will feel fresh by spending time with family at home. Any stuck work related to the property can also be completed at this time. You will maintain rapport in every situation. Do not do any kind of transaction related to loan. Also keep an eye on the children's activities and company. Keep them engaged in positive activities. One may face complexity related to investment in business. It will be better if you ignore the small and big things in the house. Problems like cough, fever and cold may occur.

Cancer: Ganesha says joining and collaborating with any social service organization will give you spiritual happiness. There will also be a positive change in your lifestyle. You will also be able to accomplish a special task through your aptitude. Keep control over wrongful expenditure. A big expense may come up suddenly. Do not take any risk related to personal activities. It is advisable to consult an experienced person in any problem. It would be better if you avoid the tasks related to marketing today. Mutual love and harmony will be maintained in the family. There may be some despondency and restlessness.

Leo: Ganesha says satisfactory times are going on. Spend some time doing activities of your interest to make a little change in routine. It will give you mental peace. Getting some good news from a close relative can make the mind happy. Stay away from risky activities and do not violate any rules by being negligent. It is necessary to overcome negative traits like ego and overconfidence. In the beginning of the day, there may be some trouble related to business. You will get a lot of support from spouse and family members in difficult times. Digestive system may be weak.

Virgo: Ganesha says you may have some positive experience in the presence of experienced people. Time can be particularly favourable for women. They will be able to maintain good harmony in both their home and career. Do not discuss your plans and activities in front of anyone. Be aware that past negativity can also affect your performance. Be careful while doing payment transactions. The situation is favourable. Your understanding and discretion in the field of work will improve the system. Do not give too much importance to small and big things in married life. You may suffer from any type of allergy or upset stomach problem.

Libra: Ganesha says your contribution and work ethic will be appreciated at home and society. Your hard work will be successful in completing a specific task. You will also be able to fulfil family responsibilities properly. Do not transact any kind of money. Otherwise few relationships may turn sour due to some reason. Keep your state of mind calm in any awkward situation. Time will be favourable from business point of view. There can be a happy atmosphere in the family. Something can cause injury.

Scorpio: Ganesha says coming of a close relative in the house will create an atmosphere of initiative. Exchange of gifts will bring happiness to all. Young people are becoming successful in any field related to their job. Keep your important things safe as there is a chance of them getting lost or forgotten. Use words carefully, because of this, an offensive situation can also arise. Success will knock your door due to your efficiency and skill in business field. You will give time to family and spouse despite heavy work load. Due to the current environment, it is necessary to strictly follow safety rules.

Sagittarius: Ganesha says time is favourable. The only requirement is to start your plans properly. If any land related or family problem is going on then today it can get proper solution. So keep trying. Act on the advice of elders. Surely it will be positive for you. Be aware that some type of error may occur while doing accounting in financial functions. Investing money on any important project is going to prove more beneficial in future. There will be sweetness in the relationship between husband and wife. Health can be good.

Capricorn: Ganesha says today there can be relief by completing any stuck work. There can be talk about the marriage of any member of the family. Do not take any kind of loan in the matter of rupees and money. If there is a plan to take a loan related to property or vehicle, then it needs to be reconsidered. Use appropriate words while communicating. Proper rapport will be maintained with the employees in the work area. Husband-wife relationship can be sweet. Patients with diabetes should take special care of themselves.

Aquarius: Ganesha says meeting with a political or influential person will be beneficial. This will also increase your popularity. Don't worry about people, focus on the tasks according to your mind, surely you can get success. Some negative things may come up again in personal life. Due to which your morale will decrease and efficiency will also be affected. At this time it is necessary to spend time in an environment of positive activity. Any firm decision taken in the field of work will prove to be good and will also bring success. The atmosphere of the house will be maintained right and happy. Health can be good.

Pisces: Ganesha says spend some time with you too. Self-observation will give you much greater peace of mind and peace. You will get more benefits than expected through your work skills. Surely you can get some special benefits. There may be a problem regarding the health of any member of the house. A few important tasks may also remain incomplete. Instead of taking help from others, students and youth should start activities related to their future. A proper rapport with your management and employees in the workplace will increase production.