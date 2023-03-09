Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 9th March 2023

Virgo: Ganesha says you may have some positive experience in the presence of experienced people. Time can be particularly favourable for women. They will be able to maintain good harmony in both their home and career. Do not discuss your plans and activities in front of anyone. Be aware that past negativity can also affect your performance. Be careful while doing payment transactions. The situation is favourable. Your understanding and discretion in the field of work will improve the system. Do not give too much importance to small and big things in married life. You may suffer from any type of allergy or upset stomach problem.

