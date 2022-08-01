Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for August 1, 2022

Scorpio: Ganesha says today any experience you have will be beneficial for you and a suitable solution will also be found in an adverse situation. Circumstances will change positively and many other opportunities will also be available. Be calm and steady in any situation. Harmony with brothers and other relatives will be a little weak. Observe your own behaviour instead of giving advice to others. It will make you feel comfortable in taking any decision. There is no yoga of any particular benefit in business, but the changes made for some time will give good results. Employed people will get success in the project with the support of their boss and superiors. Marriage may be avoided due to some hurdles in love relationship, but with time circumstances will change in your favour. Pay more attention to activities like yoga. Sedentary routine can lead to health related problems. Make sure to spend some time on yoga and exercise as well.