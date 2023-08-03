Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for August 3, 2023

Libra:

Ganesha says taking lessons from the last few bitter experiences, you will try to improve your routine and you will be successful. The time has come to make a solid and important economic decision. The planetary conditions are not very favourable at this time. So it would be better not to interfere in the affairs of others. Haste and carelessness can get you into trouble. Maintain patience and restraint. If one has started a new job then success can be achieved only after hard work. Maintain sweetness in personal relationships apart from engagement. Control your anger and rage.