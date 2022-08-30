Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for August 30, 2022

Scorpio: Ganesha says today is a successful time. You will be able to take a better decision by learning from your past mistakes. It is the right time to start planning for home renovation. Sometimes there will be disappointment due to not getting the desired result in any work. Don't waste time doing wrong things. It will be appropriate to spend keeping in mind the budget. Time is favourable for starting any new business. There will be tension between husband and wife due to some problem at home. Cervical and shoulder pain will increase and there will be trouble.