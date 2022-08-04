Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for August 4, 2022

Gemini: Ganesha says at this time the planet pasture and luck are on your side. Keep trying, most of your work will get done right. So the mind will be relaxed. Relationships with people of positive progress will increase. A few people may criticize you behind your back with a sense of jealousy. Stay away from such people. Do not argue with them. There may be anxiety due to the health of someone in the household. Spend most of your time today in outside activities and marketing related tasks. There will be a festive atmosphere in the house due to the presence of children. Difficulties related to hereditary diseases may arise.

