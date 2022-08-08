Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for August 8, 2022

Leo: Ganesha says be confident in your competence and efficiency. Outline your routine at the beginning of the day. This will make the circumstances completely in your favour. Any hindrance in any work that has been going on for a long time will also be removed today. Overall it will be a day of peace and tranquillity. Instead of getting angry at the wrong behaviour of a family member, try to explain it calmly. Do not ignore the guidance of senior members of the household. Postponing any movement today will be beneficial. Keep your full attention focused on your work place. Heed the advice of spouse and family members. Stress and fatigue can affect your work capacity.