Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for August 9, 2022

Capricorn: Ganesha says after the middle period of the month the conditions will be very favourable in your favour. So, adjust your daily routine as soon as the month of May begins. Your work will be done properly. People who were against you for some time will now come to your side. Avoid the situation of overspending or borrowing for the sake of appearances. Also, if you have made a promise to someone, it is also your responsibility to fulfil it. Sometimes being self-cantered and only thinking about yourself can lead to bitterness with close relatives. There is a need to maintain better quality of your work. The cooperation of husband and wife towards each other will maintain the happiness and peace of the house. Health will be fine.