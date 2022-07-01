Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for July 1, 2022

Capricorn: Ganesha says it is necessary to believe in karma instead of fate. The hard work done at this time will build your best fortune. Your competence and ability to work will create new success for you. Relationships with close relatives will also be strengthened. Sometimes the mind can be disturbed due to high expenses instead of source of income. It is not appropriate to stress over this due to the negative environment at present. The downturn in your business due to the current situation can now be overcome. Share your troubles with your spouse and family members. Sometimes morale can go down so there will be disappointment.