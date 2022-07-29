Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for July 29, 2022

Leo: Ganesha says today planet pasture is favourable. Your special work will be praised in society and family. Success will be achieved by doing all the activities systematically and keeping harmony. Be careful, too much emotionality can also prove harmful. Make decisions with your mind instead of your heart. If any work related to construction is going on in the house, then there may be a disturbance in it. Some important work may also come to a standstill. Activities in business related to media or online activities will go smoothly. There will be sweetness in the relationship between husband and wife. Avoid eating heavy and stale food.