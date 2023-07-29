Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for July 29 20234 min read 29 Jul 2023, 02:13 PM IST
Read July 29, 2023 daily horoscope by Chirag Bejan Daruwalla to know astrological predictions related to career, business and money for all zodiac signs.
Aries:
Ganesha says important decisions related to finance can have positive results. Getting good news regarding the improvement in health of a relative can bring peace and relief to the mind. Act upon the blessings and guidance of the elders. Use your energy positively. Don't waste your time on wrong things and matters. Don't let negativity get the better of you due to the current environment at this time. Keep your plans and work system secret. Happiness and peace will be maintained in the family.
