Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for July 29 2023

Scorpio:

Ganesha says the day can be busy. You can keep in touch with your close relatives by phone to know their status. Sharing ideas with each other will make everyone comfortable. Financial condition may be fine. You may have to help a needy friend. Also take care of your safety. Sometimes tension and irritability in nature can divert you from your goal. It is necessary to think again before taking any decision related to business. Apart from busyness, spending some time with family will bring happiness.