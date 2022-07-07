Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for July 7, 2022

Taurus: Ganesha says blessings and affection of the elder members of the household will be upon you. Any important task will also be completed with their help. Today will be a very auspicious day for women. Their ability and talent will help them achieve their goal. Don't get into a false argument with anyone. It can only hurt you. Learn to share work with others to lighten your load. Instead of trying to recover, they wallow in their sadness and thus, experience more failure. If there is a departmental inquiry into the trade, the result will be in your favour. There can be ideological differences between husband and wife regarding something in the house. Excessive workload will cause pain in the legs.