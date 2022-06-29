Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for June 29, 2022

Sagittarius: Ganesha says today the situation is favourable for you. The day will be especially fruitful for women. There could be a new plan. At the same time the blessings and affection of the elders of the house can increase your destiny. It is your job to discover what that is and to bring it about. Doing more than you can handle can have a detrimental effect on your health. That is why work should be shared with others to ease the workload. Instead of trying to recover, they wallow in their sadness and thus, experience more failure. If there is a departmental inquiry into the trade, you will not get the result. Husband and wife can have a dispute over a small matter. There may be a problem with blood and feet.

