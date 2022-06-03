Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for June 3, 2022

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21):Ganesha says, before taking any decision today, consult a family member or someone close to you, their advice can open new avenues of progress for you. If there is any plan for home maintenance or improvement then the time is right. It would be better to avoid planning to buy a vehicle or any item related to the house. There may be a sudden big expenditure at this time. Keep in mind that any of your stubbornness can increase the rift in your relationship. Do not ignore any phone call, you can get the correct order from the phone. Single people are more likely to have perfect relationships. Drowsiness and tiredness may occur.