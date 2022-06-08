Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for June 8, 2022

LEO (Jul23-Aug23) Ganesha says today the planetary position is giving you a message to think about yourself and work for yourself. Any prudent decision taken at this time may prove beneficial in the near future. There will also be faith in Dharma-karma and spiritual works. At the same time, the planetary state is also saying that the state of ego and anger should not come into its own. This can lead to bad relationships with people close to you. Don't expect too much in land related work. The policies that you have made regarding the change in your work will prove to be positive. Family life can be happy and blissful. If you have diabetes, do not be careless.