Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for May 3, 2023

Virgo:

Ganesha says today the day will start with auspicious work. Some good news will be received. There may be a situation of argument with a friend or relative. It is necessary to control your temper and expenses, it would be better to postpone the trip for now. The business working arrangements will remain the same. In difficult times it would be wise to consult an experienced person. There will be stability in money. There will be a sense of mutual harmony between husband and wife.