Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for October 1, 2022

Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for October 1, 20225 min read . 12:15 AM IST
- Read October 1,2022 daily horoscope by Chirag Bejan Daruwalla to know astrological predictions related to career, business and money for all zodiac signs.
Aries: Ganesha says today will be a good start. Light-meetings with like-minded people will provide new energy. A close relative will also get support in achieving the goal. The interest of students in the field of knowledge science will increase. On the other side of the time it will feel as if the situation is slipping out of your hands. You will be troubled by being a little run over in financial conditions. Patience and restraint are advisable at this time. Fortune and planetary pastures are on your side in business.
Taurus: Ganesha says believing in your honour and ideals instead of money will make you successful. Any religious or social arrangements will be your responsibility. You may be too busy in personal tasks. Because of which you may have to suffer the disappointment of your family. Spend some time today with the children too. Business related to partnership will be successful. Husband-wife relationship can be sweet. There is a possibility of problems like urinary infection and swelling.
Gemini: Ganesha says your interest in spirituality and knowing some secrets will increase. You will also get excellent knowledge. You will try to maintain a strong financial position. Your more disciplined behaviour can create trouble for family members. So there is a need to bring some change in one's practice. Sometimes the child's negative behaviour can also cause trouble. Today most of the time will be spent in completing marketing and outside activities. Due to some other person, there may be tension in married life.
Cancer: Ganesha says observe you by diverting attention from wrong activities. Meeting influential people and increasing social activity can bring you good success. At times, some success may slip away from over thinking. So take a decision and start work immediately. Youngsters may avoid career related plans for some reason. It is a good time to start a new work to grow your business. Married life can be sweet.
Leo: Ganesha says forgiving other people's mistakes and keeping relationships easy is the characteristic of Leo people. Dominance will be maintained in your family and society. Maintain an outline of any task before doing it. Spending too much time in extraneous activities may hamper your own personal work. Don't rock-talk too many on kids. Because of this, the arrangement of the house can be bad. It is possible to have an important deal in a business regarding an old property. There will be romantic atmosphere between husband and wife.
Virgo: Ganesha says today try to complete your tasks in a deliberate manner instead of haste. It will make your work more flexible. Any stuck rupees can also be recovered. At some point some work will be left incomplete due to haste and carelessness. Do not take harsh decisions to maintain the order of the house, but try to solve the problems patiently. Focus more on current activities at this time there may be some dispute between husband and wife regarding some issue. There may be trouble of cough and fever.
Libra: Ganesha says if any political work is stuck then today is the right time to complete it. There will be success in the efforts that have been going on for some time now. Housewives and working women will be able to properly fulfil their responsibilities towards their home and family. A few people of negative activity will criticize or condemn you, but don't worry you will not be harmed. There may be some sort of run-up in economic conditions. At this point in time, keep a check on wasteful spending.
Scorpio: Ganesha says today most of the time will be spent in fulfilling family responsibilities. Interest in spiritual activities will also increase and you will also get mental peace. Stay away from people of negative activity. You may be frustrated due to any disruption in banking activities. Financial matters can also be tight. There may be improvement in the business system. The atmosphere of the house can be positive. Overwork can affect your health.
Sagittarius: Ganesha says the presence of close people in the house will create an atmosphere of entertainment and enthusiasm. A program of religious planning can also take place. If you are planning to buy a property at this time, it is the right time to implement it. Do not trust strangers too much, you may be cheated. Do not reveal your plans and activities to anyone. A good opportunity can slip away from you due to over thinking. Present time can be successful. Consulting spouse or family members in any of your work will prove beneficial for you. There may be some problem related to chest due to cold.
Capricorn: Ganesha says today the planetary position is very satisfactory. He, who was against you for some time now, will come to your side today. Work related to children will be completed peacefully. Recognize your talent at this time and focus on your daily routine with full energy. Also keep in mind that few people can take wrong advantage of your simple nature. A rewarding opportunity to solve other people's affairs may slip from your hands. There may be some kind of dispute or quarrel like situation at workplace today.
Aquarius: Ganesha says a sudden meeting with someone will create an opportunity for advancement. There will be discussions on beneficial issues. Cooperating with a religious organization in their activities will increase your prestige. Do not involve any outsider in your personal affairs. Before making any plan it is necessary to think again. At this time students need to pay more attention in their studies. There will be some changes planned on work related policies in business related to partnership.
Pisces: Ganesha says property or any other pending matter can be resolved by a political person at this time. Social boundaries will also increase. You will also be serious about your fitness. Your laziness and carelessness will be the cause of disruption in your work. Stop these vices of yours. Be extra careful while doing any kind of procedure. Your presence and concentration will be very necessary in the field of work. There will be a meeting with an old friend and an old memory may be revived.
