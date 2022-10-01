Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for October 1, 2022

Sagittarius: Ganesha says the presence of close people in the house will create an atmosphere of entertainment and enthusiasm. A program of religious planning can also take place. If you are planning to buy a property at this time, it is the right time to implement it. Do not trust strangers too much, you may be cheated. Do not reveal your plans and activities to anyone. A good opportunity can slip away from you due to over thinking. Present time can be successful. Consulting spouse or family members in any of your work will prove beneficial for you. There may be some problem related to chest due to cold.

