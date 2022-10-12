Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for October 12, 2022

Gemini: Ganesha says new plans will be formed in your mind. Now is the right time to implement what you have planned so far regarding the change in your work style. Arrival of relatives in the house and reconciliation will make the atmosphere of the house happy. At this time there may be a dispute with the brothers regarding something. With someone's intervention, the problem will be resolved soon. Keep an eye on children's company. It is necessary to take a tough decision at the time.

