Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for October 2, 2022

Taurus: Ganesha says there will be initiative by the arrival of guests in the house. You will also make some important rules to remove the chaos that has been going on for some time in the family and you will also be successful in it. There may be some kind of anxiety about the child. The problem can be resolved by consulting the elders of the household. Don't ignore the budget while spending, or you may regret it later. You will not be able to focus on business due to family business. The atmosphere of the house can be happy. Drive the vehicle carefully.