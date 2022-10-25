Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for October 25, 2022

Leo: Ganesha says today you will spend more time relaxing and having fun with friends and relatives and you will feel energetic. Today may be a successful day for you financially as well. A closer trip can also take place. It is important to be mindful of one's own merits in anticipation of the advice of others. There will be concern about the health of any member of the household. Some of your important work may be left unfinished. Make maximum use of media related contacts. The harmony of the members of the house will be well maintained. Gas and constipation can be a problem.