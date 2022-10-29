Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for October 29, 2022

Libra: Ganesha says the misunderstanding that has been going on with people close to you for the last few times will be resolved. Relationships with each other will be fine. A new ray of hope will rise with the advice of a dear friend. If there is an ongoing dispute over the division of property, try to resolve it by intervening. Try to keep your mental state positive at this time. Don't do anything without understanding. The youth class does not fall in love and compromise with their studies and career. Don't invest rupee in boom-bust and stock market. Family members will understand your problems. There is a possibility of injury.