Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for October 5, 2022

Leo: Ganesha says today you will try your best to solve the complicated issues. At this point, work with the mind instead of the heart. You will be able to carry out your work with complete seriousness and simplicity. Your ability and talent will also come in front of people. The mind will be disappointed due to travelling to some unknown place. The result will not be positive. An unpleasant incident can happen with a close relative. Your opponent will also be active at this time. Do not be negligent towards trade and business. The harmony between husband and wife will be properly maintained. Take care of your health and comfort along with work.