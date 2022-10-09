Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for October 9, 2022

Virgo: Ganesha says will be interested to know in depth any special thing connected with spirituality. Some new information may also be received. The blessings and affection of the elders of the house can rest on the family. It would be better to avoid any important trips now. Try to solve family problems through coordination. Conflict can escalate due to anger and ego. The mind may be a little disturbed by the sudden stoppage of a task. Don't let negative things get the better of you. Do not take any important decision at present in business matters. There can be discussions in the family to turn love relationships into marriages. Health can be good.

