Centre ropes in IIM-A for restructuring India’s apex medical education regulator
Summary
- Over the years, India’s medical education network has expanded multi-fold with more focus and investments towards professional education and quality. The focus of the government has been on reaching the underserved areas and addressing the lack of accessibility.
New Delhi: The Union health and family welfare ministry has enlisted Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) for restructuring and reforming the country’s apex medical education regulator—-National Medical Commission (NMC), three officials familiar with the matter said.