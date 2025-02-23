Centre ropes in IIM-A for restructuring India’s apex medical education regulator

“A committee has been constituted by the government, and they invited IIM-A to study the gaps in the functioning of the NMC. Some major improvements may be seen in the NMC structure and certain changes may also be seen in the NMC Act. There is also a plan to have secretaries for each of the four different boards," said the first of the three officials cited earlier, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. However, the plan is not final and is still under consideration, the official added.