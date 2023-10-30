12th Fail vs Tejas Box Office collection: Here's how Vikrant Massey and Kangana's film fared over the weekend
Box Office collection Day 3: 12th Fail collected ₹3.12 crore for all languages while Tejas collected ₹1.3 crore
Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed 12th Fail is performing better than Sarvesh Mewara directed Tejas with worldwide collection being ₹8 crore and ₹3.25 crore respectively with 12th Fail collection being more than double to that of Tejas.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed12th Fail had an overall 24.41% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, October 29, while Tejas had 8.37% Hindi occupancy.
Tejas is an action drama thriller film produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies while 12th Fail is a drama film produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Zee Studio.
12th Fail stars Vikrant Massey, Harish Khanna, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Sukumar Tudu with Vikrant Massey in lead role. Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Mitra, and Anshul Chauhan with Kangana Ranaut in lead role.
