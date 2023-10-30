Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed 12th Fail is performing better than Sarvesh Mewara directed Tejas with worldwide collection being ₹8 crore and ₹3.25 crore respectively with 12th Fail collection being more than double to that of Tejas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 12th Fail raked in a total of ₹6.74 crore net in India while Tejas raked in ₹3.85 crore in India in three days of its release. On its second day in theatres, 12th Fail collected ₹2.51 crore for all languages while Tejas collected ₹1.31 crore.

On its third day in theatres, 12th Fail collected ₹3.12 crore for all languages bringing the total over the weekend to ₹5.63 crore while Tejas collected ₹1.3 crore bringing the weekend total to ₹2.61 crore which is almost half of what 12th Fail collected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Film industry analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X revealed that Tejas performed well on Sunday even though the day had a scheduled India versus England match. He stated , “CONTENT IS KING, AUDIENCES ARE KING MAKERS… #12thFail flies on Day 3, packs a HEALTHY SCORE in Weekend 1, the glowing word of mouth has come into play… The pre-#Diwali phase + #INDvsENG #CWC2023 haven’t impacted its biz… Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 6.70 cr [on 600 screens]. #India biz."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed12th Fail had an overall 24.41% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, October 29, while Tejas had 8.37% Hindi occupancy.

Tejas is an action drama thriller film produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies while 12th Fail is a drama film produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Zee Studio.

12th Fail stars Vikrant Massey, Harish Khanna, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Sukumar Tudu with Vikrant Massey in lead role. Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Mitra, and Anshul Chauhan with Kangana Ranaut in lead role. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

