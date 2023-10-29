Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail raked in a total of ₹3.62 crore net in India in two days in India while Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas raked in ₹2.56 crore in two days of its release.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed 12th Fail is performing better than Sarvesh Mewara directed Tejas with worldwide collection being ₹4.25 crore and ₹1.5 crore respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 12th Fail raked in a total of ₹3.62 crore net in India in two days while Tejas raked in ₹2.56 crore in India in two days of its release. On its second day in theatres, 12th Fail collected ₹2.51 crore for all languages while Tejas collected ₹1.31 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Film industry analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X said , "12thFail witnessed an upward trend during the course of the day…… Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground… Fri ₹ 1.10 cr. #India biz".

He further mentioned that 12th fail gained momentum at the box office on Day 2 with a jump in collection by 127.27%.

However, Tejas' collection did not pickup on Saturday as expected by film expert Sumit Kadel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed12th Fail had an overall 14.50% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, October 29, in morning show while Tejas had 5.80% Hindi occupancy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tejas box is an action drama thriller film produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies while 12th Fail is a drama film produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Zee Studio.

12th Fail stars Vikrant Massey, Harish Khanna, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Sukumar Tudu with Vikrant Massey in lead role. Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Mitra, and Anshul Chauhan with Kangana Ranaut in lead role.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!