135 applications received from 135 NGEs in space sector: Minister
- A new seed fund scheme has been approved by IN-SPACe board to provide initial financial assistance to Indian space startups.
New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that 135 applications have been received by IN-SPACe till date from 135 non-governmental entities (NGEs) in the space sector.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×