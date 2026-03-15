NEW DELHI: India’s rising wealth and a widening pool of collectors are driving a surge in demand for South Asian art, with interest spreading beyond a small group of blue-chip modernist painters.
India’s art market deepens as wealthy collectors look beyond modernist masters
SummarySotheby’s sales of South Asian art have topped $135 million in five years as rising wealth, diaspora buyers and younger collectors broaden demand beyond traditional modernist names.
NEW DELHI: India’s rising wealth and a widening pool of collectors are driving a surge in demand for South Asian art, with interest spreading beyond a small group of blue-chip modernist painters.
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