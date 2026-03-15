India’s art market deepens as wealthy collectors look beyond modernist masters

Independent data also point to a sharp expansion in the market. According to the 2026 Indian Art Market Report by Asign Art, Indian art auctions recorded their highest-ever half-yearly sales in FY25, surpassing full-year totals recorded until 2022. Three major auctions, including two by Saffronart and Sotheby’s, generated about $91.2 million, or nearly ₹799 crore collectively, and six of the ten most expensive Indian artworks ever sold at auction were transacted during this period. In these auctions, two artists, Vivan Sundaram and Piraji Sagara, also entered the ₹1 crore club.