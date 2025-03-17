Industry
A $1bn fund will boost the influencer economy. But some creators disagree
Pratishtha Bagai 4 min read 17 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- Some creators have expressed concerns over the lack of clarity on eligibility and excessive regulation
India's plan to set up a $1-billion fund to back social media influencers has evoked praise from creators and industry experts, but not without concerns over lack of clarity on eligibility and fears of excessive regulation.
