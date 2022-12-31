2023 Insurtech Industry Outlook: What does the upcoming year hold?

With the increasing adoption of technology across all sectors, insurance companies are leaving no stone unturned to join the bandwagon. Emerging insurance technology trends such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing are swiftly swapping conventional systems with modern, improved workflows. But the silver lining is, these technologies are facilitating data-driven, secure, and automated solutions for services like fraud detection and claims processing.
With the increasing adoption of technology across all sectors, insurance companies are leaving no stone unturned to join the bandwagon. Emerging insurance technology trends such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing are swiftly swapping conventional systems with modern, improved workflows. But the silver lining is, these technologies are facilitating data-driven, secure, and automated solutions for services like fraud detection and claims processing.
It does not stop at this! There are more transitions taking place in the industry with every passing year than what meets the eye. Below, we have compiled a list of key trends that will change the face of the Insurtech industry. Some of them have prevailed for a few years already and are likely to stay in the long run, but others have emerged recently and are certain to fortify the field for the better.
It does not stop at this! There are more transitions taking place in the industry with every passing year than what meets the eye. Below, we have compiled a list of key trends that will change the face of the Insurtech industry. Some of them have prevailed for a few years already and are likely to stay in the long run, but others have emerged recently and are certain to fortify the field for the better.
1. The Arrival of New Entrants
The ongoing winter session of parliament suggests that the proposed amendments to insurance laws that were tabled in the budget are most likely to bring about major changes in the insurance sector, which will transform the way the industry operates. In turn, this will enable insurers to undertake both general and health insurance through a single entity. And while this does present robust financial security to the policyholders and opportunities for new players to enter the market, it also can impede the functioning of several existing and established insurers. Regardless, the industry is bound to be faced with stringent competition.
1. The Arrival of New Entrants
The ongoing winter session of parliament suggests that the proposed amendments to insurance laws that were tabled in the budget are most likely to bring about major changes in the insurance sector, which will transform the way the industry operates. In turn, this will enable insurers to undertake both general and health insurance through a single entity. And while this does present robust financial security to the policyholders and opportunities for new players to enter the market, it also can impede the functioning of several existing and established insurers. Regardless, the industry is bound to be faced with stringent competition.
2. Every Penny Will Count
As we head towards 2023 and in the era of advanced processes, insurance regulators are becoming increasingly strict over time. In fact, the scope of intervention and regulation has widened more than ever before. With an intent to protect the interests of policyholders, regulators are largely focusing on addressing the need for insurers to act more fairly, while propelling customers to be more informed and clearer on their coverage, and choose plans that best suit them.
2. Every Penny Will Count
As we head towards 2023 and in the era of advanced processes, insurance regulators are becoming increasingly strict over time. In fact, the scope of intervention and regulation has widened more than ever before. With an intent to protect the interests of policyholders, regulators are largely focusing on addressing the need for insurers to act more fairly, while propelling customers to be more informed and clearer on their coverage, and choose plans that best suit them.
3. Modern Technology’s Influence on the Industry
The Insurtech industry is already experiencing and will continue to undergo rapid adoption of AI, Blockchain, and IoT through 2023 and 2024. The integration of these technologies will result in improved claim processing, personalized insurance services, highly reliable data storage and transmission, increased automation, better operational efficiencies, effective customer services, and increased customer loyalty. Consequently, this will benefit insurers to improve the accessibility of insurance solutions, boost their penetration in different markets, process more claims, and enhance their services.
3. Modern Technology’s Influence on the Industry
The Insurtech industry is already experiencing and will continue to undergo rapid adoption of AI, Blockchain, and IoT through 2023 and 2024. The integration of these technologies will result in improved claim processing, personalized insurance services, highly reliable data storage and transmission, increased automation, better operational efficiencies, effective customer services, and increased customer loyalty. Consequently, this will benefit insurers to improve the accessibility of insurance solutions, boost their penetration in different markets, process more claims, and enhance their services.
4. Mainstreaming Blockchain
The main reasons for the adoption of blockchain technology are its ability to enable quick data sharing, coupled with security and transparency. For an industry that deals with huge volumes of sensitive customer data, followed by incessant payment verifications and claim settlements, the cryptographic protection methods associated with blockchain make things easy and reliable.
4. Mainstreaming Blockchain
The main reasons for the adoption of blockchain technology are its ability to enable quick data sharing, coupled with security and transparency. For an industry that deals with huge volumes of sensitive customer data, followed by incessant payment verifications and claim settlements, the cryptographic protection methods associated with blockchain make things easy and reliable.
5. Embedded Insurance Will Drive Additional Growth
Embedded insurance, which accounts for an estimated $3.7 trillion market potential, is gaining momentum within the insurance industry. Embedded insurance bundles coverage or protections with the transactions of another product or service. This not only boosts the affordability and accessibility of insurance services but also helps improve customer engagement and risk removal in the process.
5. Embedded Insurance Will Drive Additional Growth
Embedded insurance, which accounts for an estimated $3.7 trillion market potential, is gaining momentum within the insurance industry. Embedded insurance bundles coverage or protections with the transactions of another product or service. This not only boosts the affordability and accessibility of insurance services but also helps improve customer engagement and risk removal in the process.
In the ongoing changing times, an otherwise conventionally-operating insurance industry has found better ways to do business by leveraging modern technologies. In 2023 too, the industry will evolve at the same pace and embrace the “new normal". While this may not be easy, a majority of insurance companies will manage to chart a way forward toward the future of insurance – where the customer is at the core of everything.
In the ongoing changing times, an otherwise conventionally-operating insurance industry has found better ways to do business by leveraging modern technologies. In 2023 too, the industry will evolve at the same pace and embrace the “new normal". While this may not be easy, a majority of insurance companies will manage to chart a way forward toward the future of insurance – where the customer is at the core of everything.
Author: Kinshuk Chaturvedi, Vice President of Retention & Operations, Pazcare
Author: Kinshuk Chaturvedi, Vice President of Retention & Operations, Pazcare
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.