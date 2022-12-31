2023 Insurtech Industry Outlook: What does the upcoming year hold?

1. The Arrival of New Entrants

The ongoing winter session of parliament suggests that the proposed amendments to insurance laws that were tabled in the budget are most likely to bring about major changes in the insurance sector, which will transform the way the industry operates. In turn, this will enable insurers to undertake both general and health insurance through a single entity. And while this does present robust financial security to the policyholders and opportunities for new players to enter the market, it also can impede the functioning of several existing and established insurers. Regardless, the industry is bound to be faced with stringent competition.