50,000 screaming fans is nothing in the mega concert era
Neil Shah , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Oct 2024, 11:12 AM IST
SummaryFrom Adele to The Weeknd, music’s biggest stars are playing to their largest crowds yet—and bringing considerable benefits to the concert business.
Any ordinary pop star can play a stadium. In August, Adele had a stadium built just for her. At “Adele World," her 800,000-square-foot theme park in Munich, performers roamed the grounds on stilts. There was a Bavarian beer garden, a Ferris wheel and, of course, a music venue—a pop-up stadium that featured a 45,000-square-foot LED wall. It’s hard to wow anyone these days, but Adele’s 73,000-capacity, custom-built temporary venue, which reportedly cost $100 million, stunned the music business. After just 10 shows, watched by over 730,000 fans, it was packed up and stuffed in a warehouse.
