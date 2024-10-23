50,000 screaming fans is nothing in the mega concert era

The number of shows at the world’s top 10 stadiums by grosses rose more than 70% between 2019 and 2023, according to an analysis of Billboard Boxscore data. By contrast, the number of shows at the top 10 venues with capacities of 5,000 to 10,000—which are a large part of the market, whereas stadiums are few in number—remained about the same over that period. It’s true there are a tad fewer stadium shows in 2024 than in 2023—executives expected a weaker year given last year’s frenzy—but there’s no question there are many more stadium shows compared with five years ago. For its part, Live Nation has seen a 70% increase in “large-format shows" in 2022-2024 compared with 2015-2019, the company says.