Who are the likely consumers?

India has about 250-300 million users who still rely on feature phones or 2G devices, which provides a huge untapped potential for smartphone adoption. Offering 2G users affordable or entry-level 5G smartphones in these new price ranges can be the catalyst needed for the transition from 2G phones to smartphones. In terms of the addressable market, there’s another large chunk of existing 4G smartphone users who will eventually upgrade to 5G. Some of these users may well prefer to opt for an entry-level 5G smartphone instead of one that is higher priced.