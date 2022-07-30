New Delhi: Telecom companies bid for spectrum worth ₹1,49,966 crore as of Day 5 of the ongoing auctions with indications that bidding may be drawing to a close with no excess demand being seen for any circle including the hotly contested UP East circle, said sector watchers.

Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, however, said at an investor roundtable for the sector in Mumbai that the auctions would continue for a couple of days.

An official said that spectrum auctions will continue on Sunday.

Vaishnaw said that the government aims to allocate spectrum immediately after the auctions end and rollout of services by early October.

"Within 1-2 years, 5G will have a significant rollout in India, we will have a much faster rollout of 5G services compared to global markets," he added.

He added that the government was looking to bring in the new legal framework for the telecom sector by August next year. Vaishnaw sought views from all stakeholders on the proposed new legal framework for the telecom sector. The department of telecom floated a consultation paper in this respect last week.

"The target will be that we should be able to take it in next year's monsoon session, because after the consultation is done, we will be preparing a draft law and again invite your suggestions, then we will be publishing the final draft and based on those they will take it to the Cabinet and after approval we will take it to the Parliament. So, we are looking at a timeframe of August of next year, by which we should have legal structure," Vaishnaw said.

He added that legal framework becomes a hurdle to development of the sector if it does not keep up with changing technologies which was characteristic to the sector. He added that the government had created a large team to go through all the suggestions that the industry would provide during the consultation process.