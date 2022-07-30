5G spectrum auction to enter Day 62 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 10:07 PM IST
- Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, however, said at an investor roundtable for the sector in Mumbai that the auctions would continue for a couple of days.
New Delhi: Telecom companies bid for spectrum worth ₹1,49,966 crore as of Day 5 of the ongoing auctions with indications that bidding may be drawing to a close with no excess demand being seen for any circle including the hotly contested UP East circle, said sector watchers.