Filmfare Awards, among one of the oldest film awards in the Hindi film industry, is all set to be back with its 69th edition on January 27 and 28. This new edition will take place in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The nominations for 69th edition of Filmfare Awards were announced yesterday with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal being listed for 19 nominations. Shah Rukh Khan has managed to appear for two Best Actor nominations this year for his performances in Jawan and Dunki.

Low budget movie but widely loved ‘12th Fail’ also got listed for a number of nominations in major categories for Filmfare Awards 2024.

Filmmaker and director Karan Johar is going to be back as a host after 3 year at 69th Filmfare Awards. He said, “I am back as a host after three years. I don't consider myself to be the best in anything that I do, I think we all are creative artists trying to achieve excellence," reported PTI.

The two-day awards gala will have performances of actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor.

Here is a list of nominees for 69th edition of Filmfare Awards: