70% of India’s single screens to reopen by Diwali

NEW DELHI: India's single screen cinemas, more than 1,000 of which have shut shop over the past year-and-a-half, are pinning hopes on Diwali to revive their fortunes, with a spate Bollywood releases lined from October end.

Currently, only 40% of single screens are operational as several shut down after Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom failed to draw audiences. But the count is expected to go up to 70% by November, in time for the big Diwali weekend that will see the release of Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

The slate that promises mainstream commercial entertainers, has been held back for the big screen, theatre owners said, and producers have wisely locked in dates until Eid 2022, ensuring at least one big-ticket offering almost every week.

“These announcements that were due for long, with producers waiting for Maharashtra to come on board, have provided a lot of confidence to exhibitors and cinema owners, especially in the north, as they have enough content to play till Eid next year," Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said.

It would have been difficult if theatre owners didn’t know what can they screen after Sooryavanshi, Chauhan added. The good news is that the upcoming slate includes big titles like action drama Satyameva Jayate 2, sports dramas ’83 and Jersey and Telugu star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise- Part One, which are expected to cut ice with single screen theatre audiences that will return only for commercial entertainers.

“Single screens haven’t had it better in very long, a slate that would have ordinarily come out over a period of three years will now be available to us over a period of six to seven months," Chauhan said.

Pravin Chalikwar, director of Priti Cinemas in Parbani, Maharashtra, who will be reopening his cinema for the first time since March 2020, around two weeks before Diwali, said there is considerable buzz for Sooryavanshi among people even though the film has been ready, and in the news, for over a year-and-a-half. His other big bet is on horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, that is slated for March. “There is a family audience base that we have managed to cultivate over the years that will come back," said Chalikwar, adding though that it may not be realistic to expect the kind of box office benchmarks that were popular before covid, for at least the first three months.

Even Dinesh Gupta, owner of Dimple Cinema in Karnal, said while recent Punjabi films such as Chal Mera Putt 2 and Qismat 2 have brought in some cheer, it is crucial for Bollywood to bounce back to business. While there are a few clashes on the cards especially early next year, cinema owners like Gupta say even single screens can calculate and allot shows and timings based on interest in films. Further, if a new film seems more exciting, it may be given more shows as compared to an older film that continues to play.

Pranav Garg, managing director of Maya Palace, a two-screen cinema in Muzaffarnagar said the announcements have come as relief for a sector that had been in extreme panic and big titles will also help create awareness among the general public that cinemas are now up and running. “As the weather gets better, we may also be able to reduce some of our expenses such as air-conditioning costs. With Bollywood, supported by Hollywood, southern and Punjabi films, cinemas, that have so far, been paying staff salaries and other expenses from their own pockets, may soon be able to break even," Garg said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.