70% of India’s single screens to reopen by Diwali

Pravin Chalikwar, director of Priti Cinemas in Parbani, Maharashtra, who will be reopening his cinema for the first time since March 2020, around two weeks before Diwali, said there is considerable buzz for Sooryavanshi among people even though the film has been ready, and in the news, for over a year-and-a-half. His other big bet is on horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, that is slated for March. “There is a family audience base that we have managed to cultivate over the years that will come back," said Chalikwar, adding though that it may not be realistic to expect the kind of box office benchmarks that were popular before covid, for at least the first three months.