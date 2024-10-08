70th National Film Awards: When, where to watch and full list of winners here

National Film Awards ceremony will take place today in New Delhi, featuring President Droupadi Murmu and star attendees. Mithun Chakraborty will be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

President Droupadi Murmu will give out the National Film Awards today in New Delhi for the best films of 2022. The event, winners of which were announced earlier, is expected to be attended by big stars like Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen, Sooraj Barjatya, and Neena Gupta. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mithun Chakraborty will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

70th National Film Awards today: When and where to watch The live telecast of the award function will be shown on DD National at 3 pm. The winners will first walk the red carpet. The main function will start at 4 pm. It can also be watched on DD National's YouTube channel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

70th National Film Awards: Full list of winners Best Film: Aattam (Malayalam)

Best Debut Film: Fouja (Haryanvi)

Best Film providing wholesome entertainment: Kantara (Kannada) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Feature Film promoting national, social, and environmental values: Kutch Express (Gujarati)

Best Film in AVGC: Brahmastra Part 1 (Hindi)

Best Director: Sooraj Barjatya - Uunchai (Hindi) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Actor in Leading Role: Nithya Menen - Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil), Manasi Parekh - Kutch Express (Gujarati), Rishab Shetty - Kantara (Kannada)

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Neena Gupta - Uunchai (Hindi), Pavan Raj Malhotra - Fouja (Gujarati)

Best Child Artiste: Sreepath - Malikappuram (Malayalam) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crew awards Best Action Direction: Anbariv - KGF Chapter 2 (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Jani Master, Sathish Krishnan - Thiruchitrambalam (Megham Karukatha) (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Naushad Sadar Khan - Fouja (Salaami) (Gujarati) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Music Direction: Pritham (songs) - Brahmastra Part 1 (Hindi), AR Rahman (background music) - Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Tamil)

Best Makeup: Somnath Kundu - Aparajito (Bengali)

Best Costume Design: Niki Joshi - Kutch Express (Gujarati) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Production Design: Ananda Addhya - Aparajito (Bengali)

Best Editing: Mahesh Bhuvanend - Aattam (Malayalam)

Best Sound Design: Anand Krishnamoorthi - Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Tamil) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Screenplay: Anand Ekarshi (screenplay writer) - Aattam (Malayalam), Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul V Chittella (dialogues) - Gulmohar (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Ravi Varman - Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Tamil)

Best Playback Singer: Bombay Jayshree - Saudi Vellakka CC 225/2009 (Chaayum Veyil) (Malayalam), Arijit Singh - Brahmastra Part 1 (Kesariya) (Hindi) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regional films Best Tiwa Film: Sikaisal

Best Telugu Film: Karthikeya 2

Best Tamil Film: Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Punjabi Film: Baghi Di Dhee

Best Odia Film: Daman

Best Malayalam Film: Saudi Vellakka CC 225/2009 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Marathi Film: Vaalvi

Best Kannada Film: KGF Chapter 2

Best Hindi Film: Gulmohar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Bengali Film: Kaberi Antardhan

Best Assamese Film: Emuthi Puthi

Special mentions Manoj Bajpayee (actor) - Gulmohar (Hindi) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanjay Salil Chowdhury (music director) - Kadhikan (Malayalam)

Non-feature Best Non-Feature Film: Ayena

Best Debut Film: Madhyantara {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Biographical/Historical/Compilation Film: Aanakhi Ek Mohenjo Daro

Best Arts/Culture Film: Ranga Vibhoga/Varsa

Best Script: Mono No Aware {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Narrator: Murmurs of the Jungle

Best Music Direction: Fursat

Best Editing: Madhyantara {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Sound Design: Yaan

Best Cinematography: Mono No Aware

Best Direction: From the Shadow {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Short Film: Xunyota

Best Animated Film: The Coconut Tree

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: On the Brink Season 2 - Gharial {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Documentary: Murmurs of the Jungle

Film Writing Best Critic: Deepak Dua

Best Book on Cinema: Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jani Master's award suspended

The National Film Awards Cell of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has suspended the National Film Award to be presented to choreographer Jani Master citing allegations of sexual assault.

The authorities also withdrew the invitation to the choreographer to attend the 70th National Film Awards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}