81% of Indians engage with audio entertainment daily, storytelling most-preferred category: Pocket FM
Beyond entertainment purposes, 44% of users find audio for stress relief
30% of the users use audio entertainment to enhance focus for improved concentration during work
In today's digital age, the consumption of audio series entertainment has outshone TV entertainment, online music, and video OTT, according to a survey conducted by Pocket FM.
