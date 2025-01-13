Industry
90-hour work week? No, it will not lead to higher productivity
SummaryRecent remarks by corporate honchos on increasing work hours reflect a larger trend of companies that seem to prioritize quantity over quality of output. But are long work hours really needed for nation-building?
A viral video featuring Larsen & Toubro Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan urging employees to consider a 90-hour work week and work on Sundays has sparked widespread discussion, reigniting the debate on work-life balance.
