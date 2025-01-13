90-hour work week? No, it will not lead to higher productivity

Nonetheless, data shows that an average Indian employee clocks 46.7 hours per week, according to data from the International Labour Organization (ILO). India is among the most ‘overworked’ nations with 51% of the Indian workforce logging over 49 hours weekly, the highest among 170 countries analysed. Against this, the minimum monthly earnings of an Indian employee is at the lower end of the spectrum at $220, showed the ILO data.